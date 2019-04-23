Welcome to the Show, Darwinzon Hernandez

April 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez has been promoted to the Boston Red Sox as the 26th player in Game two of Boston's doubleheader tonight with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Hernandez is 1-1, 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP) in two starts with the Sea Dogs. The lefty earned his first Double-A win in his season debut on April 7th against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field.

Darwinzon is a member of Boston's 40-man roster and ranked by Baseball America as Boston's #3 Prospect but #1 pitching prospect and having the best fastball in the system.

The last Sea Dog promoted to Boston right from Portland was infielder Tzu-Wei Lin on June 24, 2017.

Portland and Hartford continue their three-game series tonight at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com.

Book your nine inning vacation today!

Tickets are available for all 2019 Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at www.seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.