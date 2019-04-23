Valentin's Blast Leads Baysox over Erie

Erie, PA - Jesmuel Valentin's eighth-inning solo home run proved to be the difference as the Bowie Baysox took down the Erie SeaWolves 2-1 Tuesday night.

Fans were treated to a tremendous pitcher's duel between Baysox starter Bruce Zimmermann and Erie right-hander Matt Manning. Both pitchers tossed six innings and allowed just one run.

The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when Rylan Bannon led off by getting hit by a pitch. Yusniel Diaz followed with a single, and then Ademar Rifaela brought in Bannon with a single of his own to give the Baysox a 1-0 advantage.

That lead held until the sixth, when Erie tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Motter.

In the eighth, Valentin blasted a home run over the right field fence to break the tie and give Bowie a 2-1 lead it would never relinquish.

For the second straight night, the Baysox got outstanding relief work, this time from Zach Pop and Tyler Erwin, who combined for three scoreless innings. Pop earned the win and Erwin picked up the save.

The rubber game of the series will be Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. with Marcos Molina on the mound for Bowie.

