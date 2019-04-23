Fifth Inning Proves Problematic in Tuesday's Twin Bill

MANCHESTER, NH - The Thunder were swept in a doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night, surrendering 12 of the 14 runs on the night in the fifth inning. After dropping game one, 6-4, the Fisher Cats staved off a late-inning rally to earn an 8-6 win.

The Thunder jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead against Fisher Cats starter Hector Perez in the opener. Ben Ruta and Chris Gittens each drove in a run in the first and second innings to build the advantage as Perez struggled to establish himself in the strike zone during this three inning start.

Trevor Stephan got off to a strong start, accumulating six strikeouts on 41 pitches through three innings, but, ran into fifth inning trouble that ended up deciding the game. The Fisher Cats used a pair of walks and a single to load the bases with one out and set up a battle between Santiago Espinal and Stephan. Espinal won the battle when he blasted a three-run double down the left field line to make it 4-3. Nash Knight followed with a single to put men on the corners and Gunnar Heidt followed with a game-tying RBI double to right-center. After a pitching change, Adonis Rosa allowed a two-run double to Chad Spanberger to give the Cats a 6-4 lead.

The fifth inning was all New Hampshire needed as Jake Fishman worked two scoreless innings to finish off the victory.

In game two, the Thunder got a strong start from Nick Green before he ran into fifth inning trouble. With a 2-0 lead behind him, thanks to a Hoy Jun Park two-run triple in the fourth, Green allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to begin the fateful frame. Brandon Grudzielanek then pushed a bunt back to the mound and Green's throw home was a too tall for catcher Jorge Saez, allowing Gunnar Heidt to score. Forrest Wall then shot a ringing double down the left field line to take the lead for New Hampshire. Later in the frame a passed ball and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to cross home and Alberto Mineo lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-2.

The Thunder rallied right back with four runs in their next at-bat. Rashad Crawford started the inning with an infield single and after an RBI triple from Jhalan Jackson, Welfrin Mateo drove in another run with a single. After a pitch change, Jeff Hendrix reached on an error by 2B Vinny Capra to extend the inning. Hoy Jun Park followed with a sacrifice bunt and Angel Aguilar grounded out to short to score Mateo and make it 6-5. Ben Ruta then stepped to the plate and hit a high bouncing ball to the 1B Nash Knight who threw to pitcher Kirby Sneed covering the bag, only to see Sneed miss the catch and allow the tying run to score.

The tie game only lasted three batters into the bottom of the sixth when Chad Spanberger blasted a two-run homer to right off Domingo Acevedo to decide the game.

New Hampshire scored 12 of their 14 runs in the doubleheader in the fifth inning. Hoy Jun Park combined to go 4-for-7 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday night. Kyle Holder saw his eight-game on-base streak come to an end after he went 0-for-3 in game one of the doubleheader. Ruta had hits in both games of the doubleheader and has hits in 12 of 15 games played this season.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Wednesday night at 6:35pm against the Fisher Cats. RHP Albert Abreu (0-1, 7.45) will start for the Thunder, LHP Zach Logue (1-0, 3.38) will go for New Hampshire. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

