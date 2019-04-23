Sea Dogs Game Notes April 23rd vs. Hartford
April 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (0-0, 0.87 ERA)
Hartford: LHP Ty Culbreth (2-1, 3.60)
NEWS AND NOTES
LOOKING FOR NUMBER ONE: The Portland Sea Dogs seek their first series win at Hadlock Field this season, hosting the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) in the middle game of a three-game set...Portland is 1-2 on the homestand, dropping a two-game series to Trenton from April 18-19 (series finale postponed)...The 'Dogs and Yard Goats wrap-up their series tomorrow night...Portland travels to Hartford next Monday-Wednesday (April 29-May 1).
FIVE WILL DO: RHP Tanner Houck (2-1) fired a one-hit shutout and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, as Portland beat Hartford 7-0 in a five-inning, rain-shortened contest...The Sea Dogs went to went work against losing pitcher Brandon Gold (1-1) in the second inning, scoring three two-out runs...Luke Tendler socked an RBI double for the first run...In the third, Tate Matheny delivered a two-run single and Bobby Dalbec launched a two-run homer over the Monster in the fourth.
