Sea Dogs Game Notes April 23rd vs. Hartford

April 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (0-0, 0.87 ERA)

Hartford: LHP Ty Culbreth (2-1, 3.60)

NEWS AND NOTES

LOOKING FOR NUMBER ONE: The Portland Sea Dogs seek their first series win at Hadlock Field this season, hosting the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) in the middle game of a three-game set...Portland is 1-2 on the homestand, dropping a two-game series to Trenton from April 18-19 (series finale postponed)...The 'Dogs and Yard Goats wrap-up their series tomorrow night...Portland travels to Hartford next Monday-Wednesday (April 29-May 1).

FIVE WILL DO: RHP Tanner Houck (2-1) fired a one-hit shutout and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, as Portland beat Hartford 7-0 in a five-inning, rain-shortened contest...The Sea Dogs went to went work against losing pitcher Brandon Gold (1-1) in the second inning, scoring three two-out runs...Luke Tendler socked an RBI double for the first run...In the third, Tate Matheny delivered a two-run single and Bobby Dalbec launched a two-run homer over the Monster in the fourth.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.