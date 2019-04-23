Hartford Hangs on for a 2-1 Win

Portland, Maine - The Hartford Yard Goats (9-10) scored twice early and kept the Sea Dogs (4-10) at bay for the rest of the game en route to a 2-1 win on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Alan Trejo hit a sac fly to score Tyler Nevin in the second and plate the game's first run. The following inning, Colton Welker hit a two-out RBI single to score Manny Melendez and extend the Goats' lead to 2-0.

Ty Culbreth (W, 3-1) was excellent in his start for Hartford, throwing a season-high 5.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits while walking two and striking out one.

Matthew Kent (L, 0-1) made a spot start for Portland after Darwinzon Hernandez was called up to Boston earlier in the day. Despite getting the loss, Kent was outstanding and worked six innings while allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking three and fanning one.

Portland scored its lone run on a two-out RBI single by Aneury Tavarez off of Logan Cozart in the sixth. The Sea Dogs would leave the bases loaded later in the inning. Overall Portland left 10 men on base and finished 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Hartford's bullpen preserved the lead as Cozart, Scott Griggs, Phillip Diehl, and Ben Bowden (S, 5) combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings and hold the Sea Dogs scoreless, retiring the final eight batters they faced.

The Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) wrap-up a three-game series on Wednesday night with a 6:00 PM start at Hadlock Field. LHP Dedgar Jimenez (0-2, 19.64) is slated to start for Portland. RHP Rico Garcia (0-0, 3.46) for Hartford. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 5:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

