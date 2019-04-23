Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (8-6, 2ND WEST, 5.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (3-14, 6TH WEST, 12.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.62) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 2.45) TUESDAY, APRIL 23 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #15 * HOME GAME #11 * NIGHT GAME #8

Coming off pitching their first shutout of 2019, the Erie SeaWolves will look to claim their fourth series win and a fifth consecutive victory against the Bowie Baysox. Opponents have hit .231 off SeaWolves pitching and in their four games, the Baysox have mustered just 3.5 runs per game. Tonight, Matt Manning takes the mound for a second straight start against Bowie, after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and taking the no-decision in an 8-3 Erie win on 4/17. He'll face Bruce Zimmerman, who held the SeaWolves to two runs over 6.0 innings during their 6-5 come-from-behind win on 4/16. In two starts, the Baltimore, MD native held opposing hitters to a .132 average. Joined the Orioles organization on July 31, 2018 in a six-player deal with Atlanta that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to the Braves.

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Sergio Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Bowie has managed just 3.5 runs during Erie's four-game win streak vs. the Baysox

- Nick Ramirez's 6.0 shutout innings was the 5th time this season an Erie starter has pitched 5.0+ scoreless frames

- Erie's suffered sweep of BNG was the first series loss of 2019

- The SeaWolves were swept seven times in 2018 (once at BOW 4/9-11)

- Jake Rogers ranks 4th in the league in OBP (.435)

- Derek Hill is 1st among Eastern League runs leaders (14), T-3rd in RBI (12)

- Cam Gibson leads the team in multi-hit games (7) and is 3rd among Eastern League hitters in AVG (.390)

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17)

- Jake Rogers hit two HR's at BOW on 4/16, his third career multi-HR game... the other two were 5/24/17 at Myrtle Beach (2, A+) and 6/12/18 at Hartford (3, AA)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks 10th in the league in team ERA (3.87), Bowie is last (4.64)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .275, while Bowie is last at .205

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 against the Baysox last season, including a 5-6 mark at UPMC Park

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

