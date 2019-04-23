Curve Return to PNG Field for Six-Game Homestand on Friday

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, return to Peoples Natural Gas Field for a six-game stay on Friday.

The homestand starts on Friday, April 26 with three games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). All three games will be highlighted by a giveaway. It will be a Free Shirt Friday to kick off the homestand as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free T-shirt thanks to Servello Orthodontics, Gorilla House Gym and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. The Curve will Celebrate Altoona with a Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by the Railroaders Memorial Museum, Southern Airways, Burgmeier's Hauling and Everett Railroad.

Prior to Friday and Saturday's action, the Curve Concert Series brings live pregame music to the ballpark thanks to Unlimited Cycle Center. Pennsoulvania will perform for fans on Friday while Black Cat Moan will be at the ballpark before Saturday's contest.

The first youth baseball clinic of the season takes place on Sunday morning from 10 a.m.-noon and the first 350 clinic participants will go home with a drawstring bag giveaway, presented by Central States Manufacturing. The clinic is free for kids ages 3-12 with the purchase of a ticket to Sunday's game against the Flying Squirrels at 2 p.m. Members of the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club receive free tickets to all Sunday home games and are eligible to attend all youth baseball clinics. Sign-ups for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club are free and can be done. Registration for Sunday's youth baseball clinic begins at 9:30 a.m.

The homestand continues for the Curve on Monday as the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) visit PNG Field for the first time in 2019. Daily Value Promotions highlight all three games with Mitsubishi Monday, Two-for-Tuesday and WINsday. The homestand finale will have a special start time of 10:30 a.m. for the second Education Day of the season, presented by Subway.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Friday, April 26 - Free Shirt Friday giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Servello Orthodontics, Gorilla House Gym & James E. Van Zandt VAMC | FastPlay Friday featuring free lottery tickets with the code of the week from the Pennsylvania Lottery | Student Steamer All-Stars | Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Pennsoulvania

Saturday, April 27 - Celebrate Altoona Night | Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by the Railroaders Memorial Museum, Southern Airways, Burgmeier's Hauling and Everett Railroad | Student Steamer All-Stars | Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Black Cat Moan

Sunday, April 28 - Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game | Student Steamer All-Stars | Youth Baseball Clinic from 10:00 a.m.-noon | Youth Baseball Clinic Drawstring Bag Giveaway to the first 350 clinic attendees, presented by Central State Manufacturing | Skye from Paw Patrol appearance

Monday April 29 - Senior Night presented by Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg | Mitsubishi Monday featuring free Grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi | Never Waste Old Tickets: Unused tickets from past seasons can be turned in for a grandstand or bleacher seat

Tuesday, April 30 - Two-for-Tuesday presented by Atlantic Broadband featuring 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn | Never Waste Old Tickets: Unused tickets from past seasons can be turned in for a grandstand or bleacher set

Wednesday, May 1 - Education Day presented by Subway | Guaranteed WINsday presented by the Altoona Mirror: If the Curve win, receive a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019 | Wing Wednesday with 50-cent boneless wings

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online 24/7/365.

