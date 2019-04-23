Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #14 - Rumble Ponies (8-4) at RubberDucks (7-10) - 6:35 PM

"They give you a round bat and they throw you a round ball and they tell you to hit it square." -Willie Stargell

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(8-4), 2nd Eastern Division, 1.0 GB

(New York Mets)

Akron RubberDucks

(7-10), 5th Western Division, 8.0 GB

(Cleveland Indians)

Tuesday - 6:35 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

LHP David Peterson (0-1, 3.12) vs. LHP Sean Brady (0-1, 2.57)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: Riding a season-long four-game winning streak, the Rumble Ponies look to secure their second straight series victory.

BINGHAMTON STARTERS: LHP David Peterson takes the hill for his third start of the season. The Mets top overall pick in the 2017 draft bids for his first career Double-A victory. The southpaw prepares for his first professional start against an Indians affiliate.

ROLLING ALONG: The Ponies enter play on Tuesday on a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season. Binghamton's longest winning streak last year was a five-game mark in May 2018. The longest winning streak in franchise history was a 15-game stretch put together by the 2000 Binghamton Mets from late July to early August.

STAYING PERFECT: Binghamton's win on Monday improved their record to a perfect 5-0 in series-opening contests. The Rumble Ponies also advanced to 5-0 against Western Division teams.

ROAD WARRIORS: At 6-2 away from home to open the season, Binghamton is off to their best start on the road since 2003. The 2003 Binghamton Mets won six of their first eight road games over their first three road trips. That B-Mets team stumbled after their early success, going 17-45 in their last 62 road games. They finished with a 23-47 road mark. The .329% road winning percentage is the worst in franchise history.

ROAD SUCCESS: The last time Binghamton won every game of a two-city road trip was June 2013 when they swept the Curve in Altoona in three games before beating the Thunder in Trenton twice before rain washed away the series finale.

STREAKING RUMBLE PONIES: Four Rumble Ponies enter play on Tuesday owning six-game hitting streaks, tied for the team-long this season. Andres Gimenez, Braxton Lee, Ali Sanchez and Mike Paez all share the team lead. Binghamton's longest hitting streak last year was a 17-game streak put together by Jeff McNeil.

ALL OVER THE BASES: Binghamton outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski scored four runs on Monday, the most by any Rumble Pony in 2019. It was the most runs scored in a game since Jeff McNeil scored four times while hitting for the cycle on May 13, 2018 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

AKRON-BINGHAMTON TIES: For the first eight years of their existence, the Canton-Akron Indians played at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton, OH. Munson, an Akron native, played for the Binghamton Triplets in 1968. He was inducted into Binghamton's Baseball Shrine in 1997.

HE'S BACK: Sam Haggerty played in 87 games as an Akron RubberDuck last season. He hit .243 with 21 doubles and 24 stolen bases for the Indians' Double-A affiliate. He was traded to the Mets with Walter Lockett for Kevin Plawecki in January 2019.

