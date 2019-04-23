Yard Goats Get Great Pitching in 2-1 Road Win

April 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Portland, ME- Hartford Yard Goats left-hander Ty Culbreth and four relievers held the Portland Sea Dogs to one run, in 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Hartford pitching retired the leadoff hitter in eight of nine innings to improve to 3-2 on the road trip. Culbreth worked 5.2 innings and allowed only a run on five hits to earn his third win of the season. Logan Cozart, Scott Griggs, Phillip Diehl and Ben Bowden closed out the final 3.1 innings allowing only two singles and registered five strikeouts. Alan Trejo and Colton Welker drove in the runs for Hartford, who will try to get back to .500 with a victory tomorrow night.

Left-hander Matthew Kent made the spot start for Portland, when originally scheduled starter Darwinzon Hernandez was called up to the Red Sox for game two of the day-night doubleheader against the Tigers at Fenway Park.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Alan Trejo. Tyler Nevin led off the inning with a solid single to left field. Vince Fernandez followed with a single and a fielding error by outfielder Tate Matheny allowed Nevin to take third. Alan Trejo hit a fly ball to centerfielder Marcus Wilson, and Nevin beat the throw and tag from catcher Jhon Nunez to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Hartford added a run in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Colton Welker. Manny Melendez started the inning with a single to left field, and Mylz Jones bunted him to second base. With two outs, Colton Welker singled to left field and Melendez scored from second base sliding in with the second run to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs got on the board in the sixth inning. Bobby Dalbec led off the inning with a walk and later scored on an RBI single by Aneury Tavarez to make it a 2-1 game.

The Yard Goats will play the final game of the three-game series against the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their second homestand on Thursday night to host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate).

--

April 23, 2019

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 2, Portland Sea Dogs 1

WP: Ty Culbreth (3-1)

LP: Mathew Kent (0-1)

SV: Ben Bowden (5)

T: 2:34

ATT: 2,260

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.