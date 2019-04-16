Weiss' Big Day Makes Tribe 4-3 Winner

INDIANAPOLIS - Erich Weiss homered and drove in three runs, Mitch Keller allowed one run over 5.1 innings, and the Tribe picked up another win on their 11-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over Toledo Tuesday afternoon. Weiss finished a double short of hitting for the cycle.

Indianapolis (8-4) plated the game's first run in the opening frame on a walk and two hits. Elias Diaz reached safely on a grounder deep in the hole at short, took second on a wild pitch and later scored on a two-out single by Bryan Reynolds. Diaz snuck his left hand around Mud Hens catcher Cameron Rupp attempting to apply the tag and slapped the plate to make it 1-0.

Indy extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth on another two-out hit. Weiss - after tripling in his first at-bat - singled over second baseman Harold Castro to bring home Trayvon Robinson.

Toledo (5-7) finally got on the board in the sixth. Keller departed with runners at second and third with one away, but Montana DuRapau limited the damage by allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly.

Weiss' 396-foot blast to right in the home half gave the Tribe their biggest lead of the day at 4-1.

Brandon Waddell posted a zero in the seventh before Brandon Maurer surrendered two runs on three hits in the eighth that brought the visitors back within one. Michael Feliz (S, 2) stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth for the save.

Keller (W, 1-0) scattered seven hits and four walks with five punchouts to earn the win. Beau Burrows (L, 0-1) was charged with two runs on five hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Diaz had two hits to go with Weiss' three-knock performance. Diaz is batting .440 (11-for-25) in six rehab games with Indianapolis.

The Indians and Mud Hens play game three of the series Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Righty Alex McRae (1-1, 3.38) will start for Indy against Toledo southpaw Matt Hall (1-0, 2.35).

