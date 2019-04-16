RailRiders Postponed
April 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and the IronPigs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 17, at PNC Field. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. with game one slated to start at 5:05 P.M. After a half hour break at the conclusion of game one, game two will begin.
The $2 Tuesday promotion will run on Wednesday with $2 Landsharks and $2 nachos for two hours after gates open. It is a Pay-It-Forward with a portion of walk-up tickets benefit the Wyoming-Luzerne Counties System of Care Mental Health Initiative. It's also the first Waggin' Wednesday of the season with $1 dog tickets good the entire day. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced.
For tickets or more information regarding Wednesday's doubleheader, visit swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
8-4
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 16, 2019
- Bisons Sweep Doubleheader from PawSox - Pawtucket Red Sox
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Notes: Columbus Clippers (7-4) at Louisville Bats (5-7) - Louisville Bats
- Introducing: Your Toledo Stingers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Burrows Fans Five in Loss to Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Weiss' Big Day Makes Tribe 4-3 Winner - Indianapolis Indians
- Doubleheader Tuesday at Frontier Field - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Game Rescheduled for June 1 - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket, DH (4:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- New this Summer: Holy Toledo Rooftop Sessions - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (5-6) - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Ruff up Hens on Bark in the Park Night, 9-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pigs Fall in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Postponed
- SWB Game Notes
- RailRiders Go to Extras, Win Again
- RailRiders secure four-game series sweep against Bisons
- SWB Game Notes