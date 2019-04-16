RailRiders Postponed

April 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and the IronPigs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 17, at PNC Field. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. with game one slated to start at 5:05 P.M. After a half hour break at the conclusion of game one, game two will begin.

The $2 Tuesday promotion will run on Wednesday with $2 Landsharks and $2 nachos for two hours after gates open. It is a Pay-It-Forward with a portion of walk-up tickets benefit the Wyoming-Luzerne Counties System of Care Mental Health Initiative. It's also the first Waggin' Wednesday of the season with $1 dog tickets good the entire day. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced.

For tickets or more information regarding Wednesday's doubleheader, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

8-4

