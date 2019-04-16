New this Summer: Holy Toledo Rooftop Sessions

April 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH- Elevate your musical experience this summer when Holy Toledo! Tavern presents "Rooftop Sessions", a series of intimate concert performances outside on the rooftop of Holy Toledo! in Hensville.

"Rooftop Sessions" kicks off with a special collaboration featuring Jeff Stewart and Shane Piasecki on Thursday, June 13. The series continues with Indie Folk Band Oliver Hazard on Wednesday, July 10, and wraps up on Saturday, August 24 with the female-fronted trio The Accidentals.

There is limited seating for the "Rooftop Sessions" due to the unique and intimate setting of the shows. Holy Toledo! Rooftop offers a full bar for "Rooftop Sessions" attendees. All tickets are general admission and seating is offered on a first come basis. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. through the Hensville box office, online or by calling 419-725-4367.

Thursday, June 13 - Jeff Stewart & Shane Piasecki

"Rooftop Sessions" will be Jeff and Shane's first performance together in Toledo featuring songs from their new recording. The two Northwest Ohio based musicians began collaborating in May 2016 after gaining notoriety on their own. The duo has produced a collection of songs ranging from country, soul, and Americana to what's been made popular by the likes of Simon and Garfunkel, Iron and Wine or Hall and Oates.

Wednesday, July 10 - Oliver Hazard

The trio, Oliver Hazard, is an indie folk band from Waterville, Ohio. At the group's musical center is a classic Americana spirit, combined with a humble folk tradition. The band's debut album, 34 N River, is accumulating millions of streams on Spotify. Oliver Hazard has performed at national music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Americanafest. This will be only one of two local performances for Oliver Hazard this summer!

Saturday, August 24 - The Accidentals

This female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio kicked off a busy 2018 with the release of their debut album, Odyssey, with Sony Masterworks. They followed the album release with 200 days of touring nationally, 17 festivals, sync placement with Turner Classic Movies, FOX sports, and a RAM Trucks BANDvan #tourtough commercial. They released their latest single, "Heavy Flag," in October 2018 and are currently scoring an indie film, touring, teaching workshops across the country, and releasing new music. PopMatters says "you can't define them by comparison to any one band, comparing them to a mash up of influences."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.