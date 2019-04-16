Wings Split Pair with Mets

The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets split a Tuesday night doubleheader at Frontier Field. The Wings won the opener 3-2, and the Mets took the nightcap 3-0. The series and homestand wraps up with a 12:35 p.m. game Wednesday, the first $1 Wednesday with $1 Zweigle's hot dogs, peanuts, chips, and Cracker Jack.

Game One:

Twins pitcher Matt Magill made a rehab appearance and threw a scoreless first inning, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out two.

Tomas Telis got the Wings on the board first in the second inning with an RBI single scoring Luke Raley, who led off the inning with a double.

Telis got to Mets starter Hector Santiago again in the fourth with his first home run of the year, to make the score 2-0.

Santiago lasted 5.0 innings, allowed five hits, two runs, two walks while striking out six. Santiago threw 90 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Red Wings primary pitcher Justin Nicolino worked four scoreless innings before giving up a two-run home run to Dilson Herrera in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Nicolino finished the day going five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, one walk, and struck out five. He threw 70 pitches, 45 for strikes.

After Tim Peterson came on in relief of Santiago in the bottom of the sixth, Zander Wiel gave the Wings a 3-2 lead when he crushed his third home run of the season off the video board in left field.

Mike Morin pitched the top of the seventh to secure a 3-2 victory for the Red Wings.

Telis finished the game 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, and John Andreoli went 1-for-3 extending his hitting streak to eight games.

Winning pitcher: Nicolino (1-1)

Losing pitcher: Peterson (0-1)

Save: Morin (1)

Box Score: Click here for the Game One box score and play-by-play narrative.

Game Two

The Mets struck first in the third inning against Red Wings' starter Ryan Eades. Tim Tebow hit a single and was driven in by a triple off the bat of Gregor Blanco. Danny Espinosa hit a single in the next at bat scoring Blanco and giving Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

Eades finished his outing going 3.0 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs while striking out four. He threw 45 pitches, 34 for strikes.

The Red Wings were unable to get to Mets' starter, and former Red Wing Ryan O'Rourke before Corey Taylor came on in relief. O'Rourke threw 3.0 hitless innings, while walking two and striking out two. He threw 45 pitches, 25 for strikes.

Jake Reed came on in relief for the Wings in the fourth, and allowed the Mets to extend their lead in the fifth. Adeiny Hechavarria hit a sac fly driving in Rene Rivera from third making the score 3-0. Fernando Romero pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.

The Red Wings brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, after a walk and a single against reliever Arquimedes Caminero. Drew Maggi worked a walk to load the bases to bring up John Andreoli. Swinging at the first pitch, Andreoli grounded into a game-ending double play.

Winning pitcher: Taylor (2-0)

Losing pitcher: Eades (0-1)

Save: Caminero (3)

Box Score: Click here for the Game Two box score and play-by-play narrative.

NOTES: INF Drew Maggi made his Red Wings debut after being called up from Double-A Pensacola. Maggi was 1-for-2 in the first game, with a pair of walks in the second game...The Twins recalled Wings RHP Tyler Duffey and optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Rochester on Tuesday...Tim Tebow did not play in the first game, and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in the second game.

