Burrows Fans Five in Loss to Indians

Indianapolis, IN - Beau Burrows was one-of-three International League starting pitchers prior to Tuesday to not allow an earned run.

That changed at Victory Field as the Toledo Mud Hens (5-7) fell 4-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (8-4). The loss puts Toledo three games back of first place in the IL West Division.

Burrows, the 2015 Detroit Tigers first-round draft pick, would allow his first earned run of the season in the first inning.

With two men on base and two outs, Bryan Reynolds' single to shallow right field brought home Elias Diaz, who beat out the throw from Jacob Robson. Diaz, currently on a rehab assignment from the Pittsburgh Pirates, reached second on a single and wild pitch.

The Mud Hens had the bases loaded with one out but couldn't draw a run in their second go-around at bat.

A called balk was issued with Jacob Robson at the plate that advanced both Dawel Lugo and Harold Castro. Lugo led off with his fourth recorded double on the year.

Despite runners in scoring position, right-hander Mitch Keller left the mound unscathed, striking out Mikie Mahtook and getting Pete Kozma to ground out.

Keller, who came into the game with a 5.19 ERA and 1.96 WHIP, finished with seven hits, one earned run, four walks and five strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Indianapolis threathened again in the second inning.

Before Cole Tucker struck out to end the bottom half, Erich Weiss reached third standing up with two outs as his liner to right field bounced off the wall and landed in the warning track.

Burrows had three of his five total strikeouts entering the third inning.

After Indianapolis grabed a 2-0 lead as Weiss singled to right field to score Trayvon Robinson, Zac Reininger would replace Burrows with runners at first and second with two outs in the fourth.

Burrows finished with two earned runs allowed on two walks and five strikeouts.

Toledo failed to score again with the bases loaded in the fifth after Pete Kozma registered a single and advanced to third on back-to-back walks to Daz Cameron and Danny Woodrow.

With one out, the Indians escaped as Willi Castro struck out looking and Lugo grounded to short for the fielder's choice.

The Mud Hens were able to get on the board in the sixth on Mahtook's first RBI since being outrighted from the Tigers.

Mahtook made his Triple-A debut in the 9-1 loss Monday to Indianapolis. In 2018, the 2011 Tampa Bay Rays first-round draft pick batted .251 in 72 appearances with Toledo.

Cameron Rupp came home from third on the sacrifice fly by Mahtook for the 2-1 score.

In the bottom hald of the sixth, the Mud Hens went to Eduardo Paredes as Reininger allowed one hit and zero earned runs through 1.1 innings.

Paredes, who appeared in four games in relief prior to Tuesday, saw his pitch to Weiss with out sail over the right field wall for a two-run homer.

Paredes left after the seventh inning with the Mud Hens trailing by three.

It later became a one-run difference in the eighth with RBIs from Rupp and Mahtook.

Mahtook, with a runner at third, singled to left for the 4-3 score after Rupp brought home Lugo on an infield sacrfice groundout.

In the ninth, Woodrow, who's first on the team in RBIs (7) this season, beat out the throw to first for the single.

The Chicago Illinois was then caught stealing with one out when the pitch thrown by Michael Feliz hit the dirt.

Had the 24-year-old stayed on base, he likely would have scored on Lugo's pop up single that advanced Willi Castro to third, who walked following the pick off of Woodrow.

Feliz drew the save and ended the jam with runners at the corners when Harold Castro flew out to right field.

What's Next:

Matt Hall gets the start Wednesday with first pitched scheduled for 1:35 p.m. (EST).

Hall, the 2015 Detroit Tigers sixth-round draft pick, has pitched 7.2 innings in two appearances this season. The native of of Independence, Missouri, has allowed six hits and two earned runs on three walks and eight strikeouts.

Listen live on TuneIn Radio and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM with Jim Weber. Pregame coverage begins at 1:05 p.m. (EST).

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows : 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-4, Walk

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-4, Walk

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 3-for-5, Run

18. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-3, Walk

22. RHP Bryan Garcia : DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander : DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Willi Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games after going 1-for-4 with one walk. He's second among Mud Hens players in on-base percentage (.417) and third in batting average (.341).

- Toledo and Indianapolis are tied for first in the International league through the halfway point of April in stolen bases (15) and triples (6).

- Tuesday was Mikie Mahtook's second game with the Mud Hens after clearing waivers this past weekend. Ronny Rodriguez was also called up to the Tigers to join the 25-man roster.

