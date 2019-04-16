Introducing: Your Toledo Stingers

TOLEDO, OH - Your Toledo Mud Hens will become the Toledo "Stingers" for two nights, to celebrate the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing during Military Appreciation Weekend, on Friday, June 28 and June 29, presented by Owens Community College.

The 180th Fighter Wing, based out of Swanton, Ohio, is at the forefront of our nation's security. The more than 1,000 men and women and 20 aircraft are the first defense providing combat ready Airmen for federal, state, and community missions.

"The Mud Hens organization is proud to recognize the men and women of the 180th Fighter Wing and the entire Stinger family during Military Appreciation Weekend," said Emily Croll, manager of events and gameday presentation. "To carry the name 'Toledo Stingers' for two days is an honor and privilege. We have the upmost respect and admiration this courageous unit and all military who selflessly serve our country."

The Mud Hens will wear special Stinger jerseys during both games of Military Appreciation Weekend, sponsored by A-Gas with the game worn jerseys being sold in a silent auction.

The Stinger jersey's base color of gray was chosen to match the F-16 fighter jets. The design features the 180th Fighter Wing patch on the right shoulder with the Stinger insignia on the front of the jersey. Green is used in the bee and on the striping as a tribute to the 180th Fighter Wing tail flash.

"The men and women of the 180th Fighter Wing are proud to support the Northwest Ohio community that has done so much to support our mission and our Airmen," said Staff Sgt. Shane Hughes, Public affairs specialist assigned to the 180FW, Ohio Air National Guard. "Events like this are a great way to enhance the relationships we've built with the community over the years."

The men and women of the 180th Fighter Wing and 112 Fighter Squadron represent 102 years of Stinger history. The 180th Fighter Wing was formed in October 1995, but its origins stretch back to Aug. 18, 1917 when the 112th Aero Squadron was organized as a supply unit at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Later, in 1927, the 112th moved to the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, Ohio, where they became known as the 112th Observation Squadron, flying a wide range of aircraft throughout the late 1920s and 1930s.

The unit moved to Toledo in 1958 and became the 112th Tactical Fighter Squadron. In 1992, the 180th received its first F-16 Fighting Falcon just before being renamed the 180th Fighter Wing in 1995.

Fans attending the game will have the chance to take home a one-of-a-kind Fighter Jet Muddy bobblehead created for the weekend that has Muddy piloting an F-16 aircraft. Fighter Jet Muddy is presented by Corner Dental and media partners, the Blade Newslide and 1370 WSPD.

Tickets for Military Appreciation Weekend are on sale now. To purchase the guaranteed Fighter Jet Muddy Bobblehead package or tickets for this special weekend, go to www.mudhens.com/stingers or call the box office at 419-725-4367.

