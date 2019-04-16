Bulls Game Rescheduled for June 1

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls game postponed from Friday, April 12 against the Columbus Clippers has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 1 as part of a day-night doubleheader. The rescheduled contest will begin at 12:35 p.m. and will be a full nine-inning game, and will be followed by the originally scheduled game at 6:35 p.m. A separate ticket is needed to attend both games.

Fans with tickets to the contest on April 12 will automatically have their tickets rolled over to the 12:35 p.m. contest on June 1.

