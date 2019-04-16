Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (5-6)

April 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians and Mud Hens continue their four-game series with an early start at The Vic.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m. EDT

Game #12 / Home #6: Indianapolis Indians (7-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (5-6)

Probables: RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Beau Burrows (0-0, 0.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: After seeing their six-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, the Tribe got back in the win column with a convincing 9-1 win over Toledo last night. Indy mounted a 4-0 lead through four innings. Elias Diaz hit an RBI double in the third to plate Cole Tucker. Bryan Reynolds then homered and Jake Elmore hit a two-run double in the fourth. The score remained that way until the seventh, when the Tribe sent eight batters to the dish. Infield singles by Elmore and Tucker and a walk to Diaz teed up a two-run single by Gregory Polanco. Will Craig followed with a two-run double to blow the game wide open. Tucker added a run-scoring double in the eighth for good measure. JT Brubaker was masterful over 5.1 innings of shutout ball. He held the visitors to four hits with five strikeouts to improve to 2-0. Tucker and Elmore finished with three hits apiece to pace Indy's 11-hit attack.

TODAY: Indianapolis and Toledo continue their four-game series with game two -- a Baseball in Education game -- at Victory Field. Right-handers Mitch Keller (0-0, 5.19) and Beau Burrows (0-0, 0.00) square off against one another. The Tribe are 3-0 against the Mud Hens this season and look to continue their success from 2018 BIE games, where the Indians finished a perfect 4-0. The Tribe and Hens met in one of those early starts on April 11, a game the Indians took by a 4-1 final.

THIS IS OFFENSIVE: The Indians' nine-run output last night marked the fourth occurrence in 11 games where the Tribe have scored nine runs. In 2018 the Indians scored nine or more runs in four of their first 34 games. The Tribe are in the top two of nine offensive categories in the IL, including: batting average (1st, .290), hits (1st, 114), on-base percentage (1st, .372), stolen bases (T-1st, 15), slugging percentage (2nd, .517), total bases (2nd, 203), doubles (2nd, 28), OPS (2nd, .888) and triples (T-2nd, 5).

REYNOLDS DOES IT ALL: Bryan Reynolds has reached base safely in all 10 games he's played in so far this season. He continued to flash power with his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning last night, and is batting .359 (14-for-39) with six extra-base hits, five RBI and nine runs scored overall. He's also played a superb center field, laying out for two fully-extended diving catches on the homestand.

FRESH LEGS: Cole Tucker received a day off on Sunday but returned to the lineup with a vengeance last night, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored. The 22-year-old phenom is batting .356 (16-for-45) with six extra-base hits, six RBI and 10 runs scored. He's also swiped four out of five bases. He leads the team with a trio of three-hit performances and is tied with teammate Jake Elmore for most multi-hit games (six).

RBI MACHINE: Will Craig contributed a two-run double in the seventh inning last night, giving him a team-high five games with two or more RBI. He ranks third in the IL with 13 RBI, trailing only Zack Collins (Charlotte) and Mike Ford (Scranton/WB) who each have 14.

PROTECT THE VIC: The Indians are off to a 4-1 start at Victory Field. Since opening the park in July 1996, the Tribe have finished at or above .500 in 21 of 23 seasons at Victory Field, with the only losing home records coming in 2002 (35-38) and 2003 (35-37), when the Indians were the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. In seven of the last nine seasons, the Tribe have finished at or above .500 against Toledo at The Vic, as well.

KELLER'S THIRD START: Mitch Keller has taken a no-decision in each of his first two starts this season, with the Tribe going 1-1 overall in those contests. The 23-year-old, rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 overall prospect and No. 12 according to Baseball America prior to the season, gave up three earned runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings in his most recent start, Indy's home opener against Charlotte. He walked one and struck out three in that outing.

ROBINSON ROLLING: Tribe OF Trayvon Robinson has reached base safely in 13 of his last 19 plate appearances, recording two triples, two doubles, seven singles and two walks.

