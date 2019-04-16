Knights Rally to Top Stripers 10-6 in 11

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - In a wild, back-and-forth game, the Charlotte Knights erupted late to top the Gwinnett Stripers 10-6 in 11 innings in game two of their four game series on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

With the score tied in the bottom of the 10th, Charlotte reliever Evan Marshall (W, 3-0) got into a jam as Gwinnett had the winning run on third with nobody out. But the veteran righty got back-to-back strikeouts before a ground out ended the threat with the runner stranded on base.

The next inning, the Knights got support for their bullpen. Alcides Escobar gave the Knights the lead with a double to right-center. Two batters later, Charlie Tilson lined a single to right, scoring two more runs. An RBI ground out from Nicky Delmonico and a sacrifice fly from Matt Skole capped the scoring to give the Knights a 10-5 lead. That was more than enough for Caleb Frare, who gave up a run but finished the win to even the series for the Knights.

LHP Jordan Guerrero was solid in his third start on the mound for the Knights, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Aaron Bummer was sharp in relief, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings to protect a 3-2 lead.

In the eighth, Gwinnett took the lead off Knights reliever Thyago Vieira, but it wouldn't last as Nicky Delmonico doubled with Charlotte down to its last strike to score a pair of runs, giving the Knights a 5-4 lead. Again, Gwinnett rallied off Vieira to tie the game and send the game to extra innings.

For the Knights, Tilson led the way with three hits and three RBI. Delmonico also posted three RBI while Escobar and former Striper Preston Tucker recorded a pair of hits in the victory.

The Knights and Stripers continue their four-game series with a 7:05 p.m. matchup on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. RHP Jordan Stephens is scheduled to start for Charlotte.

