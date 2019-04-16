Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket, DH (4:05 p.m.)

April 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 16, 2019 | 4:05 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Game 11/12| Road Game #5/6

BUFFALO BISONS (2-8, T-5, -5.5 North) at PAWTUCKET RED SOX (6-4, 3rd, -1.5 North)

Gm1: RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.23) vs. RHP Mike Shawaryn (1-0, 3.18)

Gm2: LHP Shawn Morimando (0-1, 14.29) vs. RHP Domingo Tapia (0-0, 5.40)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons and Pawtucket Red Sox will play two after being postponed ahead of last night's series opener. The teams will play two seven-inning contests as a result. The Herd is in Pawtucket for the first time this season, after hosting the PawSox for a weather-shortened two-game series at Sahlen Field last week.

Last Game: BUF 5, S/W-B 9

The Herd out hit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but dropped the finale of the series at PNC Field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accounted for three of the team's 13 hits in the loss, while four others had multi-hit performances for the Bisons. Ryan Tepera pitched in the 5th inning, his second MLB rehab appearance with the Herd. The righty also pitched on Friday in Moosic.

Pawtucket (0-2)

The Bisons are making their first trip to McCoy Stadium on the 2019 season. Buffalo and the Pawtucket Red Sox will meet nine total times in New England, with a quick two-game series in June and a four-game series in July. Last season the PawSox won the season series with 11 wins in 20 games against the Herd.

Today's Game 1 Starter

Jacob Waguespack is making his third start of the season. The right hander got the ball on Opening Day, helping guide the Bisons to an 8-3 win over the RailRiders. Waguespack has eight strikeouts in his first start of the season. Five days later he suffered the loss against Pawtucket on 4/9.

Game 2 Starter

LHP Shawn Morimando will start the back half of today's twinbill. Morimando worked 2.2 innings in his last start on 4/11 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he received a no decision. His first start of the year came on 4/5 vs the RailRiders, suffering the defeat in 3.0 innings of work.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-5 in Sunday's loss to the RailRiders. The 20-year-old is 5-10 at the plate with 5RBI, in addition to two walks. Guerrero hit a three-run home run in his first Triple-A game of the seasom last week.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (6-11) took the opening game of their series against the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Monday. Teoscar Hernandez's three-run home run in the 8th inning was the difference for the Blue Jays. Tonight RHP Aaron Sanchez will start for the Jays against the Twins at 7:40 p.m. After playing the Twins at Target Field, Toronto will play a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.