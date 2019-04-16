Bats Ride the Long-Ball to Sail Past Clippers, 9-7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (6-7) topped the Columbus Clippers (7-5) by a score of 9-7 Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field to even the four-game series at 1-1. Not only did the Bats even the current series, but they also brought the all-time series back to .500 with the Clippers, making it 208-208 in the 416 total matchups.

Louisville's offense was led by multiple hot bats, with four different Bats having a multi-hit game. Christian Colon led the hit parade going 4-for-5 including a double and one RBI. In addition to the Bats hitting very well for average, they also brought the power along with it. Both Juan Graterol and Josh VanMeter connected for long-balls combining for 5 RBIs between the two.

After surrendering a quick run in the top of the first and loading the bases with just one out, the Bats starter, Keury Mella (1-1, 7.53), kept his cool and was able to force the Clippers' Bobby Bradley to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat. Mella's offense would immediately get the run back and then some when Josh VanMeter would send a 422' bomb to right-center bouncing on the patio of the Overlook Grill. From there, both offenses would stay hot throughout the duration of the game totaling 16 runs scored, nine doubles, and four HRs between the two clubs. Among the multitude of doubles, the Clippers' Bobby Bradley led the pack with three of them.

Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Columbus would take the field to defend a freshly gained 4-3 lead thanks in part to a solo shot from the rehabbing Francisco Lindor. However, led by 3-run HR from newly-returned Juan Graterol, the Bats would go on a five run tear in the inning, which would ultimately prove to be a lead too large to overcome for the Clippers.

The Bats will host the Clippers for game three of the series tomorrow morning with the first pitch scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. The Bats' right-hander Vladimir Guitierrez (1-0, 3.48) will be on the hill going up against the Columbus lefty Sean Brady (1-0, 3.00).

