Weekly Report: Sweeping Them Up

The Checkers kept their hot start rolling with a couple of dominant performances against the Islanders to claim a weekend sweep and move to 5-1-0-0 on the season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

5-1-0-0

Home record

3-1-0-0

Road record

2-0-0-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

5-1-0-0

Division Standings

2nd

Conference Standings

3rd

League Standings

7th

Checkers 8, Islanders 2

The Checkers kicked off the weekend in a big way, throttling the Islanders thanks to a second-period offensive explosion. After the first 20 minutes concluded with the two sides deadlocked, Charlotte rattled off five straight goals in the middle frame - including four in the span of just seven minutes - to blow the game open and cruise to the blowout victory.

Checkers 5, Islanders 2

The rematch followed a similar script, with the Checkers using a big second period to claim a lopsided win, but it was the red-hot power play that really propelled the home team. Charlotte netted four goals on eight man advantages - including three in the middle frame alone - and held the Isles to just 12 shots on goal as Cooper Black picked up his first win as a pro between the pipes.

QUICK HITS

HOT START

With the two wins over the weekend, the Checkers now boast a 5-1-0-0 record. That matches the best six-game start in franchise history, a mark previously hit by the 2018-19 team - who would run it to 10-1-0-0 before recording their second regulation loss of the season.

The Checkers are currently tied for the second highest points percentage in the Eastern Conference and sit second in the Atlantic Division standings, trailing Hershey by three points - though the Bears have played two more games thus far.

RAINING GOALS

Looking at Charlotte's strong start, one of the first things that jumps out is the offensive production. The Checkers have been filling the net early on, tying for the league lead with an average of five goals scored per game. In fact, the Checkers have hit the five-goal mark in four of their six games so far and the seven-goal mark twice.

Leading the way on the goal-scoring front continues to be Aidan McDonough, who added another goal over the weekend to bring his total to seven - a mark that is tied for second in the AHL.

POWER SURGE

A portion of the early-season surge of goals can be attributed to an electric Charlotte power play. Over the two-game set against the Islanders the Checkers racked up seven goals on 14 man advantages, bringing their conversion rate up to a league-leading 38.7 percent on the season.

The other side of the special teams battle has been just as strong for Charlotte. The Checkers have killed off 90.9 percent of their times shorthanded - the third-best average in the AHL - and they have also notched four shorthanded goals of their own, which leads the league.

BLUE LINE PRODUCTION

Charlotte has been getting production from across the board as of late, and that includes the blue line. Mike Benning picked up three assists in Saturday's win to give him five points in the last three games, Jaycob Megna has helpers in each of the last two contests to give him five points in six games and Trevor Carrick has recorded at least one point in all five games that he has suited up for.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

The power play was cooking all weekend long, including this slick passing play from Saturday's win! Five seconds! pic.twitter.com/eYQvxfEZ1K

- Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) October 26, 2024

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 38.7% 1st

Penalty kill 90.9% 3rd

Goals per game 5.00 t-1st

Shots per game 34.00 6th

Goals allowed per game 2.67 t-14th

Shots allowed per game 26.67 6th

Penalty minutes per game 15.50 7th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Aidan McDonough (9), Kyle Criscuolo (8), Ryan McAllister (7)

Goals Aidan McDonough (7), Rasmus Asplund (4), Kyle Criscuolo (3)

Assists Kyle Criscuolo, Ryan McAllister (5), Three tied (4)

Power play goals Aidan McDonough (3), Three tied (2)

Shorthanded goals Rasmus Asplund (2), MacKenzie Entwistle, Mike Benning (1)

Game-winning goals Aidan McDonough (3), Ryan McAllister (2)

Shots on goal Matt Luff (20), Rasmus Asplund (19), Aidan McDonough (18)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau (16), Marek Alscher (13), Wilmer Skoog (10)

Plus/minus John Leonard, Aidan McDonough (+4), Three tied (+3)

Wins Chris Driedger (3)

Goals-against average Ken Appleby (1.52)

Save percentage Ken Appleby (.940)

