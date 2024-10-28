Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to One-Year American Hockey League Contract

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today that they have signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 30-year-old from Toronto, Ontario, returns to the city where he spent three junior seasons, playing with the Ontario Hockey League's Belleville Bulls from 2010 and 2013. Subban compiled a record of 64-42-6, with a goals-against average of 2.52, a save percentage of .921, and eight shutouts over 118 games patrolling the Bulls crease.

Subban would be drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and has played 87 games in the National Hockey League and 206 games in the AHL.

Subban's career NHL numbers include a goals-against average of 3.10, a save percentage of .898, a record of 64-42-6 and three shutouts, making appearances with Boston, Vegas, Chicago, Buffalo, and Columbus. In the AHL, Subban has put together a record of 89-78-32, with a goals-against average of 2.65, a save percentage of .911, and eight shutouts, dressing with Providence, Rockford, Rochester, Springfield, and Cleveland.

The B-Sens are next in action on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, when they host the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) at CAA Arena. Wednesday's game is "Halloween Night" at CAA Arena, with great prizes up for grabs for the fans dressed in the best costumes.

Tickets for Wednesday's game against Providence and all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.