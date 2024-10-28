Bye Bye Birdy

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Make that a seven-game win streak.

The Wranglers skated to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.

Martin Frk tallied his first of the season and Clark Bishop scored the game-winning goal with just one minute and thirty seconds left in the tilt.

Devin Cooley made 28 saves in the victory.

The Wranglers trailed 1-0 heading into the second period after Eagles captain Jayson Megna had opened the scoring.

But the Wranglers tied it up near the end of the middle stanza when Frk beat Colorado goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on a 1-on-1 battle after receiving a pass from Rory Kerins just before the Eagles zone.

With just 1:30 remaining in regulation, Bishop seized the moment.

After gaining possession in the Wrangler zone and having a skate, Walker Duehr set up Bishop in the slot for the tally.

Following the game, Coach Trent Cull spoke with the media.

"I think we're doing a lot of things well that we've talked about. The group deserves a lot of credit, they've grasped the idea of how we want to play," he said.

"I think we're doing a lot of things well that we've talked about. The group deserves a lot of credit, they've grasped to the idea of how we want to play."

Cooley, to no surprise, was all smiles after his performance which helped secure another W.

"Every game I'm excited" he said after. "It's a lot of fun just getting to play and just having a blast out there."

"Every game I'm excited, it's a lot of fun just getting to play and just having a blast out there."

The Wranglers continue their homestand on Oct. 29 kicking off a double header against the visitors San Diego Gulls.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

Bye Bye Birdy - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.