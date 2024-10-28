Blackhawks Assign Commesso to Rockford
October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Commesso, 22, has appeared in two games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record, with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. In 38 regular-season games in 2023-24, Commesso tallied a 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He also dressed in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs, notching 1-2-0 record, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.
Rockford is back in action Friday, November 1st as the road trip concludes in Grand Rapids. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the second time this season with a 6:00pm CT puck drop.
The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Blackhawks Assign Commesso to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Del Gaizo Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cleveland Monsters Launch New Floor Hockey Program for Local Schools - Cleveland Monsters
- Egor Sokolov Named AHL Player of the Week - Tucson Roadrunners
- B-Sens Split Shootouts with Marlies to Begin Battle of Ontario - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: October 28th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson's Egor Sokolov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Bernard Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Sign Luke Richardson to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weekly Report: Sweeping Them Up - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council Announce Local Artists Hat Series Winners for 2024-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to One-Year American Hockey League Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bye Bye Birdy - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.