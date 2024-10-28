Blackhawks Assign Commesso to Rockford

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Commesso, 22, has appeared in two games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record, with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. In 38 regular-season games in 2023-24, Commesso tallied a 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He also dressed in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs, notching 1-2-0 record, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Rockford is back in action Friday, November 1st as the road trip concludes in Grand Rapids. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the second time this season with a 6:00pm CT puck drop.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.

