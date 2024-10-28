Del Gaizo Assigned to Milwaukee

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.

Del Gaizo has skated in three games for the Predators this season, averaging 14:23 of ice time with a +1 rating and eight shots on goal. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner also appeared in the Milwaukee Admirals' first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, recording a +1 rating and five shots on goal.

Del Gaizo and the Admirals hit the road for a pair of games this weekend in Winnipeg against The Moose. Milwaukee's next home game will be on Saturday, November 9th at 6 pm against Chicago.

