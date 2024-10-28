Cleveland Monsters Launch New Floor Hockey Program for Local Schools

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the launch of their new Floor Hockey Program presented by Perani's Hockey World today after a special event held at Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Campus International School. Monsters players Hunter McKown and Justin Pearson joined the team's front office staff at an assembly for 50 students to teach the basics of floor hockey and play in a scrimmage.

"We are excited to team up with Perani's Hockey World for this new program and really impact our community," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "It is important to show kids that you can enjoy hockey whether you skate or not, and this floor hockey program is a perfect example of it. Not only will we get to introduce them to the sport, but we are able to help provide equipment and lesson plans to continue to impact students for years to come."

As a part of the Monsters mission to Grow the Game, the team will be visiting several schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District during the 2024-25 season to introduce a floor hockey curriculum and host a clinic. After the first visit led by members of the Monsters staff, the school will receive all the equipment in addition to a lesson plan to allow floor hockey to be incorporated into their physical education programs.

The Monsters Floor Hockey program will feature clinics and donations for six schools throughout the school year with visits planned for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Robinson G. Jones and Artemus Ward next week. To have your school considered for future involvement in the Monsters Floor Hockey Program presented by Perani's Hockey World as the program expands to additional locations, please reach out to the Monsters Community Relations team at monsterscommunity@clevelandmonsters.com.

The new Monsters Floor Hockey program adds additional touchpoints for children and families in Northeast Ohio to access the game of hockey. With Street Hockey Clinics, On-Ice Clinics, girls-specific programming, Try Hockey for Free events, Learn to Play partnerships with local rinks, Rink of Dreams, and the new Mini Monsters program in partnership with Winterhurst Ice Arena and the Ohio Hockey Project, the Monsters aim to promote the growth of hockey in Northeast Ohio at all levels. For more information on the Monsters Grow the Game initiative and youth hockey platform visit clevelandmonsters.com/youthhockey.

