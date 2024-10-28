Bernard Recalled to Phantoms

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Xavier Bernard

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Xavier Bernard from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Bernard, 24, has not played any games so far this season as he enters his fourth campaign in professional hockey. The Mercier, Quebec native played in two games with Reading this past weekend. He has scored 7-32-39 in 161 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Bernard has played in 52 career games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators and Bakersfield Condors scoring 1-3-4. He has also played in 109 ECHL career games where the 6'4 ¬Â³, lefty-shot has scored 6-29-35 with the Atlanta Gladiators, Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets and Reading Royals

Bernard was selected in the fourth round by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL where he played for Drummondville and Charlottetown.

The Phantoms return to action this Wednesday night when they travel to Chocolatetown to tangle with the two-time defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears.

