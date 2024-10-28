B-Sens Split Shootouts with Marlies to Begin Battle of Ontario

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators renewed hostilities with their provincial rivals from Toronto last week visiting the Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday night before hosting Toronto at CAA Arena on Saturday.

Both games fit the mould of the Battle of Ontario as well, with a pair of hard-hitting and tight-checking affairs, with both finishing in a shootout.

Here's a recap of the action, with the B-Sens set to welcome Providence and visit Syracuse this coming week.

Friday, October 25, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Toronto Marlies - 4 (SO)

The Belleville Senators put together another strong effort but once again had a bit of bad luck in a shootout, as they fell 4-3 to the Marlies in Toronto on Friday night.

Keean Washkurak had a pair of points, including his first goal in a Belleville uniform, while Angus Crookshank and

Oskar Pettersson also tallied for Belleville, and Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves in regulation time and stopped two of three shooters in the shootout.

Saturday, October 26, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Toronto Marlies - 1 (SO)

For the second consecutive night the Belleville Sens and Toronto Marlies needed a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

However, the goaltenders stole the show for most of the night, with both Leevi Merilainen for Belleville and Dennis Hildeby for Toronto, only allowing one goal each in regulation time.

Merilainen was also perfect on three shots against in the shootout. Jan Jenik was the only Belleville player to score in regulation, picking up his second goal of the season assisted by Filip Roos and Phil Daoust.

Matt Highmore scored the shootout winner, after missing on a penalty shot in overtime.

Highlight of the Week:

Transactions:

- Oct.20/24 - #29 Tomas Hamara (D) - Reassigned by - Ottawa (NHL) to Brantford (OHL)

- Oct.22/24 - #35 Michael Simpson (G) - Recalled from loan to Orlando (ECHL)

- Oct.22/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.22/24 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.22/24 - #15 Matthew Highmore (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.25/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.25/24 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.28/24 - #30 Malcolm Subban (G) - Signed to Standard Player Contract

- Oct.28/24 - #35 Michael Simpson (G) - Returned on loan to Orlando (ECHL)

- Oct.28/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

- Oct.28/24 - #8 Adam Gaudette (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 5 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - 2 G + 5 A / #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - (1 G + 4 A)

Goals: 2 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) / 4 Jeremy Davies (D) / #24 Jan Jenik (F) / #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 4 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) / #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F)

Plus/Minus: +3 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) / #23 Cole Reinhardt (F)

Penalty Minutes: 22 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 1.69 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .930 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

The B-Sens are prepping to host a team they haven't seen in a couple seasons, as the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) make their first trip to CAA Arena since 2021-22 and their only visit of the season on Wednesday night. Belleville caps a two-game week with a second trip to Syracuse on Saturday, to take on the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

- Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Belleville Senators vs Providence Bruins (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

- Saturday, November 2, 2024: Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m. - Upstate Medical University Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for Wednesday's matchup with the Providence Bruins and all home games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

The full Belleville Sens 2024-25 regular season schedule is available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.