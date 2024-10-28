Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: October 28th, 2024

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack split a pair of weekend tilts at the XL Center, opening a three-game homestand. The club enters the final week of October with a record of 3-2-0-1 and will play three games in four nights starting on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack posted a record of 1-1-0-0 during October's final weekend.

Friday, October 25 th, 2024, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-3 OTW): Bo Groulx's stellar start continued on Friday night with his first game-winning goal as a member of the Wolf Pack. Groulx took a feed from Brett Berard, waited out Alexei Kolosov, then stuffed home the winner 39 seconds into the extra frame to push the Wolf Pack to 3-0-0-0 at home.

Berard, who set up the winner, opened the scoring 3:38 into the tilt with his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Matthew Robertson collected his first goal of the campaign 15:44 into the second period, blasting a shot into traffic that snuck by Kolosov.

Jake Leschyshyn notched the club's first shorthanded goal of the season 49 seconds into the third period, ripping a shot off the back bar and out. After initially being waived off, a quick review determined that the puck crossed the line and was a good goal.

The victory marked the Wolf Pack's fourth straight home win against the Phantoms.

Dylan Garand improved to 2-0-0 on the season, making 26 saves in a winning effort.

Sunday October 27 th, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (5-2 L): Despite a strong start, the Wolf Pack were unable to complete the weekend sweep on Sunday. Groulx opened the scoring 8:16 into the game, beating Colten Ellis for his fourth goal of the campaign.

It would be all Thunderbirds from there, however, as the visitors rattled off five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 lead. Dalibor Dvorsky's third goal of the season from the left-wing wall at 8:52 of the second period made it a 2-1 game, giving the Thunderbirds the lead for good.

Tanner Dickinson buried the eventual game-winning goal from the high-slot at 11:08, picking the top corner for his first goal of the season.

Marcus Sylvegard made it 4-1 just nine seconds into the third period, tapping a pass from Hugh McGing into an open cage. The goal was the fastest allowed to start a period by the Wolf Pack this season.

Dylan Roobroeck jammed home a rebound at 10:32 of the third period, making it 5-2. The goal was the rookie forward's first career professional goal and point.

Quick Hits:

With an assist on Roobroeck's goal, Bryce McConnell-Barker recorded the first point of his professional career.

Jaroslav Chmelaø recorded the only assist on Groulx's goal Sunday afternoon. The assist gives Chmelaø four points (2 g, 2 a) on the season. All four points have come against the Thunderbirds.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald led the Wolf Pack in shots on Sunday with four.

Nathan Sucese picked up an assist on Berard's opening goal Friday night against the Phantoms. It marked the first point in Sucese's Wolf Pack career.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, Vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, @ Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m., Upstate Medical University Arena)

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6:05 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza)

