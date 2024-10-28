Egor Sokolov Named AHL Player of the Week

Tucson, AZ - The American Hockey League announced on Monday that Tucson Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov has been named the Howies Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week. He is the seventh Roadrunners player to receive Player of the Week honors and the first since Laurent Dauphin (Oct. 23, 2022).

In last weekend's series against the Bakersfield Condors, Sokolov scored the game-winning goal in both games and four goals in the series.

On Friday, Sokolov scored to put Tucson ahead 4-3 with 4:08 remaining and added an empty-net goal with 1:23 left to put the game out of reach en route to the Roadrunners' 5-3 victory over Bakersfield. Sokolov scored two more goals on Saturday, including the game-winner in overtime. The 6-foot-3 power forward found the back of the net 1:41 into extra time from a wrist shot above the slot to lift the Roadrunners to a 3-2 victory and second-straight win. Earlier in the game, his power-play goal from a one-timer above the left faceoff circle gave Tucson a 2-1 first-period lead.

After tallying his fourth goal and second game-winner in two nights, Sokolov has a team-high five goals and eight points. He also extended his point streak to six games. In his first season with the Roadrunners, Sokolov has notched a point in every game and has points in 10 of his last 11 games going back to the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The fifth-year pro from Yekaterinburg, Russia, has 81 goals, 107 assists, and 188 points in 246 career AHL games with Tucson and the Belleville Senators. Sokolov was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and is Belleville's all-time leader in points and games played, with 76 goals and 104 assists for 180 points in 240 games over four seasons. He also has one goal and one assist in 13 career NHL games.

Sokolov has scored at least 19 goals in three straight AHL seasons. He tallied 21 goals last year to match his career high and was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Team. In the offseason, the Utah Hockey Club acquired Sokolov in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for Jan Jenik on July 3, 2024.

