Penguins Sign Luke Richardson to PTO

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Luke Richardson to a professional tryout agreement.

Last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, Richardson posted a 7-1-1 record with a 2.19 goals against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout. He also won both of his playoff appearances for Greenville, notching 44 saves on 47 shots faced in victories over the Orlando Solar Bears.

Prior to turning pro, Richardson logged three seasons of Canadian University hockey at Queen's University. He was named the OUA East Goaltender of the Year and USports All-Canadian Second Team for the 2021-22 season, in which he led the nation in save percentage (.944) and placed 2nd in goals against average (1.34) and shutouts (3).

In 62 games with the Queen's Gaels, Richardson went 33-26-1 with a 2.26 goals against average, .917 save percentage and six shutouts.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Oct. 30 when the Penguins travel to take on the Bridgeport Islanders. Game time at Webster Bank Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for their next home game on Saturday, Nov. 2 for an Atlantic Division matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop for the Penguins and Wolf Pack will take place at 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.