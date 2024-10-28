Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey

October 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Sgarbossa, 32, ranks second on Hershey in scoring with nine points (1g, 8a) in seven games, and his eight assists lead the club. His five power-play points are tied with teammates Ivan Miroshnichenko and Alex Limoges - along with Charlotte's Ryan McAllister - for the league lead.

Sgarbossa has played 581 career AHL games, scoring 445 points (159g, 286a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's currently in his seventh season with the Bears.

At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 42 games with the Capitals, including 25 games during the 2023-24 campaign when he logged seven points (4g, 3a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 23 points (8g, 15a) in 90 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.

Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for College Night. The first 500 college students in attendance will receive a t-shirt, courtesy of Enck's Trophies and Screen Printing. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.