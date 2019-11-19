Weekly: Penguins on a Roll with Five-Game Winning Streak

November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 0 (SO)

Casey DeSmith went the distance for his second consecutive shutout, not only holding the Bears off the scoresheet in regulation, but also throughout overtime and three rounds of a shootout. Stefan Noesen had the only conversion of the shootout, lifting the Penguins to victory.

Friday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 1

Andrew Agozzino tallied twice in the opening frame, and Kevin Czuczman and Ryan Haggerty chipped in the second and third periods for the Penguins to avenge their shootout loss to Springfield from earlier in the month. Even though his shutout streak came to an end, DeSmith posted a season-high 41 saves.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

After three games in Allentown, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosted its PA Turnpike rival for the first time this season. It was a successful defense of home ice, as Sam Miletic and David Warsofsky both turned in one-goal, one-assist outings while Dustin Tokarski shut the door on his former team with 31 stops.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The Penguins face-off against the Thunderbirds for the third time this month. Both teams have one win in the season series thus far. Springfield just received forward Dryden Hunt from Florida (NHL) this week, who had 44 points (23G-21A) in 51 games with the T-Birds last season.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte square up for the first time this season, marking the first time Mike Vellucci will coach against his championship-winning squad from last year. Furthermore, David Warsofsky's brother, Ryan Warsofsky, is in his first season as Checkers' head coach.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 187:06 of game time without allowing a goal before that streak was snapped on Friday.

- Defensemen have scored in four of the five wins during the Penguins' current streak (Kevin Czuczman, David Warsofsky, Zach Trotman x2).

- Stefan Noesen has the second-most goals in the AHL (11). He is also tied for second in power-play goals (5).

- Wednesday marked the third time in team history that the Penguins played to a 1-0 shootout final, the last occurring on Nov. 7, 2012.

- The Penguins have killed 21-consecutive opponent power plays.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 17 11 1 0 5 27 .794

2. PENGUINS 17 10 5 1 1 22 .647

3. Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 .611

4. Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 .556

5. Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 .556

6. Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 .531

7. Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 .500

8. Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 .333

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 17 11 6 17

Andrew Agozzino 16 6 9 15

David Warsofksy 17 2 10 12

Sam Miletic 17 2 8 10

Adam Johnson 9 0 7 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 3 2-0-1 1.62 .935 0

Casey DeSmith 12 7-4-0 2.52 .916 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 22 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 23 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Nov. 16 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

