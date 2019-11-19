Weekly: Penguins on a Roll with Five-Game Winning Streak
November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 0 (SO)
Casey DeSmith went the distance for his second consecutive shutout, not only holding the Bears off the scoresheet in regulation, but also throughout overtime and three rounds of a shootout. Stefan Noesen had the only conversion of the shootout, lifting the Penguins to victory.
Friday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 1
Andrew Agozzino tallied twice in the opening frame, and Kevin Czuczman and Ryan Haggerty chipped in the second and third periods for the Penguins to avenge their shootout loss to Springfield from earlier in the month. Even though his shutout streak came to an end, DeSmith posted a season-high 41 saves.
Saturday, Nov. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1
After three games in Allentown, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosted its PA Turnpike rival for the first time this season. It was a successful defense of home ice, as Sam Miletic and David Warsofsky both turned in one-goal, one-assist outings while Dustin Tokarski shut the door on his former team with 31 stops.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS at Springfield
The Penguins face-off against the Thunderbirds for the third time this month. Both teams have one win in the season series thus far. Springfield just received forward Dryden Hunt from Florida (NHL) this week, who had 44 points (23G-21A) in 51 games with the T-Birds last season.
Saturday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte square up for the first time this season, marking the first time Mike Vellucci will coach against his championship-winning squad from last year. Furthermore, David Warsofsky's brother, Ryan Warsofsky, is in his first season as Checkers' head coach.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 187:06 of game time without allowing a goal before that streak was snapped on Friday.
- Defensemen have scored in four of the five wins during the Penguins' current streak (Kevin Czuczman, David Warsofsky, Zach Trotman x2).
- Stefan Noesen has the second-most goals in the AHL (11). He is also tied for second in power-play goals (5).
- Wednesday marked the third time in team history that the Penguins played to a 1-0 shootout final, the last occurring on Nov. 7, 2012.
- The Penguins have killed 21-consecutive opponent power plays.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 17 11 1 0 5 27 .794
2. PENGUINS 17 10 5 1 1 22 .647
3. Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 .611
4. Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 .556
5. Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 .556
6. Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 .531
7. Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 .500
8. Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 .333
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 17 11 6 17
Andrew Agozzino 16 6 9 15
David Warsofksy 17 2 10 12
Sam Miletic 17 2 8 10
Adam Johnson 9 0 7 7
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 3 2-0-1 1.62 .935 0
Casey DeSmith 12 7-4-0 2.52 .916 2
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Nov. 22 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 23 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sat, Nov. 16 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2019
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rochester Americans
- Weekly: Penguins on a Roll with Five-Game Winning Streak - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals to Host Second Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pascal Laberge Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Kings reassign goaltender Matthew Villalta from Fort Wayne to Ontario and goaltender Cole Kehler from Ontario to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Flames Recall Zac Rinaldo - Stockton Heat
- Goaltender Adam Werner Returns to Eagles, Greer Recalled - Colorado Eagles
- Free 'Try Blind Hockey' Event to be Held in Grand Rapids on January 26 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bourque and Martenet Head to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Move Along in November Schedule against San Antonio and Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.