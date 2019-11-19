Gabriel Vilardi Assigned to Ontario

November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have activated forward Gabriel Vilardi from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to Ontario.

Vilardi, who was selected by the Kings in the first-round (11th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, made his professional debut last season with the Reign. The 20-year old (born August 16, 1999) recorded an assist (0-1=1) in four games.

The Kingston, Ontario native played three seasons in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires and Kingston Frontenacs, posting 157 points (68-89=157), a plus-27 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 143 games between the two clubs. He helped lead Windsor to the Memorial Cup Championship in 2017, posting seven points (0-7=7) and a plus-2 rating to lift the trophy on home ice.

In addition, forward Mario Kempe was placed on unconditional waivers by Los Angeles earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract with the Kings.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.