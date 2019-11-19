Admirals to Host Second Hockey Fights Cancer Night
November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced that the team will host their second Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting ABCD (After Breast Cancer Diagnosis), when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, November 23 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
The game will feature a moving pre-game ceremony where the players and coaches from both teams and the referees will line up on the ice and display their "I Fight For..." signs that show the name(s) of people their lives who have been effected by cancer.
In addition, all fans who come to the game will receive one of the "I Fight For..." signs and they are encouraged to fill them out and hold them up along with the players, coaches and referees. Fans can click here to download their own sign ahead of time.
The team will have a number of special opportunities to help raise money for ABCD. These include:
- The Admirals will be wearing special purple jerseys during warm-ups. They are particularly unique because instead of the players name on the back, fans were given the opportunity to bid on these jerseys with the winners then choosing the name as a memorial or dedication to a loved one who has battled cancer.
- For each ticket purchased here the team will donated $4.
- Special lavender pucks that feature the Admirals and Hockey Fights Cancer logos. These pucks will be autographed by an Ads player and available for purchase for $25 each via a grab bag at Fan Services, which is located on the concourse outside section 228.
