Phantoms Power Play

meLVin spent Veterans Day over with our friends at Mission BBQ to thank the men and women who served our country and highlight the restaurant offering a free sandwich to members of our military.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Springfield Thunderbirds 2

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continued their road trip in Springfield as they fell 2-1 in their first trip to MassMutual Center this year. Alex Lyon was great, making 33 saves on 35 shots but Greg Carey registered the only tally for the Phantoms.

Friday, November 15, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Binghamton Devils 3

The Phantoms fell to the Binghamton Devils 3-1 on Friday night. Andy Welinski scored this third goal of the season and Greg Carey and Cal O'Reilly each continued to put up points with assists on the goal.

Sunday, November 16, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, WBS Penguins 2

The road trip concluded with a 2-1 loss back in Pennsylvania against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Mikhail Vorobyev scored for the Phantoms and Greg Carey extended his points streak to six games.

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers - PPL Center

The defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers will make their first trip to PPL Center on Wednesday as we celebrate KISS Night. The Phantoms split the first series of the year with the Checkers down in Charlotte with a shootout loss followed by a 3-2 win at the end of October.

Friday, November 22, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley and Charlotte will remain in Allentown and rematch Friday night during 80's Night. Maksim Sushko scored two goals in Lehigh Valley's victory on October 26 and J-F Berube made 29 saves to earn his first win as a Phantom.

Saturday, November 23, 2019

vs. Belleville Senators - PPL Center

The Belleville Senators will make their only trip down to Lehigh Valley on Saturday night as we conclude Retro Week with 90's Night. The Phantoms went 2-0 against the Senators last season with a 4-2 and 4-1 victory. Carsen Twarynski scored two goals in two games against Belleville last year and was recently loaned to Lehigh Valley from the Flyers..

Greg's Getting Going

After a slow start by his standards (no goals in first five games), Greg Carey is heating up with points in six straight games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games. He is currently tied for the team lead with 12 points.

Morgan Movin' Up

Rookie forward, Morgan Frost earned his first NHL recall on November 18 and is expected to make his NHL debut tonight (Tuesday) for the Philadelphia Flyers. Morgan is tied for the Lehigh Valley team lead with 12 points including a seven-game point streak earlier in the year.

Too Close Too Call

Of the Phantoms first 16 games this season, 11 of them have been decided by one-goal. The Phantoms are 3-3-1-4 in those games and only Hartford and Hartford and Rochester have played in more one-goal games this season with 12 each.

