Pascal Laberge Recalled by Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have recalled forward Pascal Laberge from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Laberge, 21, is in his second full professional season after he appeared in 15 games for the Phantoms last season. He was reassigned to the Reading Royals on October 7, 2019 and has notched six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 games in the ECHL. During the 2018-19 season, Laberge tallied five goals and one assist for six points, including his first career hat trick and multi-point night (3G, 1A) with an incredible four-point performance on March 27, 2019 against the Rochester Americans, capped off with the overtime winner. Laberge missed the first 61 games of the 2018-19 season with a hip injury.

A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Laberge played six seasons in the QMJHL prior to turning pro, spending time with the Gatineau Olympiques, Victoriaville Tigres, and Quebec Remparts. He totaled 178 points on 62 goals and 116 assists in 224 games of junior hockey. He made his professional debut on April 13, 2018 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Laberge was selected in the second round (#36 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 23 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 12 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and five Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04, 2017-18).

