Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch

Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher vs. the Charlotte Checkers

(Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher vs. the Charlotte Checkers(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 29, has skated in 16 games with the Crunch this season, posting five goals and 12 points to go along with 17 penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks fourth on the team for assists (seven) and points. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 189 career NHL games over six seasons, collecting 28 goals and 74 points. Last season, Conacher skated in one game with the Bolts, registering two penalty minutes.

The Burlington, Ontario native has been recalled once by the Lightning this season, but has yet to make his season debut.

