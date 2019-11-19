Kings reassign goaltender Matthew Villalta from Fort Wayne to Ontario and goaltender Cole Kehler from Ontario to Fort Wayne

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned Matthew Villalta from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets to Ontario and goaltender Cole Kehler from Ontario to Fort Wayne.

The 20-year-old Villalta (born June 3, 1999) has posted a 4-3-1 record, a .864 save percentage and a 3.85 goals against average in eight appearances with Fort Wayne. The Kingston, ONT native previously made his professional debut with Ontario on October 12 against Tucson, as he played 20 minutes in relief.

The 21-year-old Kehler (born December 17, 1997), made his AHL debut with the Reign on Friday evening, as he made six saves on six shots against San Diego. Kehler has appeared in three games this season with Fort Wayne, posting a 2-1-0 record, a 3.37 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

