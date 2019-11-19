Flames Recall Zac Rinaldo
November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Zac Rinaldo from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned forward Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL).
Rinaldo, a native of Mississauga, Ontario was signed by the Flames on September 29, 2019 and has since skated in 14 games for the Stockton Heat notching seven assists. The 29-year-old winger was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. He has since played in 351 NHL games notching 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points and 719 penalty minutes. Rinaldo's 351 career games have been split between the Flyers, Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, and Nashville Predators.
ZAC RINALDO - LEFT WING
BORN: Mississauga, ONT DATE: June 15, 1990
HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: PHI - 6th round (178th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on September 29, 2019
