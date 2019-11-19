Barracuda to Host Fifth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night this Friday

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are set to host its fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, this Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles.

Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed toys to the game and when the Barracuda score their first goal fans can throw them onto the ice. The stuffed animals will go on to benefit Working Partnerships USA, Family Giving Tree, Bill Wilson Center, Alum Rock Counseling Center, KAFPA and Good Samaritan Hospital,

In 2018-19, over 3,500 bears were collected when Dylan Gambrell scored San Jose's first goal.

Fifth-Anniversary Promotions:

In 2019-20, the Barracuda are offering a brand-new promotion for all home games this season called the Power Pour. Anytime the Barracuda score a power-play goal during the first or second period this season, all draft beers on the concourse will be 50% for 15 minutes following the goal.

Also, as a part of the team's fifth-anniversary celebration, the Barracuda will be offering a $5 menu that features $5 popcorn, $5 pretzels, $5 nachos and $5 hot dogs. Also, parking is just $10.

Tickets start as low at $10 and can be purchased by contacting the Barracuda ticket office at 408-977-4747 or by visiting sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

