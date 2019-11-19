Barracuda to Host Fifth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night this Friday
November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are set to host its fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, this Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles.
Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed toys to the game and when the Barracuda score their first goal fans can throw them onto the ice. The stuffed animals will go on to benefit Working Partnerships USA, Family Giving Tree, Bill Wilson Center, Alum Rock Counseling Center, KAFPA and Good Samaritan Hospital,
In 2018-19, over 3,500 bears were collected when Dylan Gambrell scored San Jose's first goal.
Fifth-Anniversary Promotions:
In 2019-20, the Barracuda are offering a brand-new promotion for all home games this season called the Power Pour. Anytime the Barracuda score a power-play goal during the first or second period this season, all draft beers on the concourse will be 50% for 15 minutes following the goal.
Also, as a part of the team's fifth-anniversary celebration, the Barracuda will be offering a $5 menu that features $5 popcorn, $5 pretzels, $5 nachos and $5 hot dogs. Also, parking is just $10.
Tickets start as low at $10 and can be purchased by contacting the Barracuda ticket office at 408-977-4747 or by visiting sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2019
- Barracuda to Host Fifth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night this Friday - San Jose Barracuda
- Purchase Big Buddies Tickets to Sponsor Kids to Attend Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Gabriel Vilardi Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Bibeau Returns to Eagles, McDonald Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Weekly: Club Hits Road for Pair of Divisional Contests - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rochester Americans
- Weekly: Penguins on a Roll with Five-Game Winning Streak - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals to Host Second Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pascal Laberge Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Kings reassign goaltender Matthew Villalta from Fort Wayne to Ontario and goaltender Cole Kehler from Ontario to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Flames Recall Zac Rinaldo - Stockton Heat
- Goaltender Adam Werner Returns to Eagles, Greer Recalled - Colorado Eagles
- Free 'Try Blind Hockey' Event to be Held in Grand Rapids on January 26 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bourque and Martenet Head to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Move Along in November Schedule against San Antonio and Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda to Host Fifth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night this Friday
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Get 7-1 Victory over Tucson
- Barracuda Handed Sixth-Straight Loss After Late Collapse in Stockton
- Barracuda to Celebrate the City They Call Home on Sunday for "408 Night"
- Barracuda Allow Five in the Third, Fall 9-3 at San Diego