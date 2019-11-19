Goaltender Adam Werner Returns to Eagles, Greer Recalled

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Adam Werner has been reassigned to the Eagles, while forward A.J. Greer has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.

Werner made his NHL debut on November 12th against the Winnipeg Jets when he entered the contest in relief of the injured Pavel Francouz just 31 seconds into the contest. Werner stopped all 40 shots he faced in a 4-0 combined shutout of the Jets and currently owns a 1-1-0 record in the NHL, to go along with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .914 save-percentage. The 22 year-old has gone 5-4-0 with the Eagles, notching a 2.88 GAA, a .908 save-percentage and one shutout.

Greer has collected two goals and 44 penalty minutes in nine AHL games with Colorado this season. He saw action in 15 games with the Avalanche during the 2018-19 campaign, netting one goal and one assist. In total, the second-round pick of Colorado in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has amassed one goal and five assists in 37 games with the Avalanche.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.

