Bourque and Martenet Head to Belleville

November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have recalled defenceman Trent Bourque from the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

The team has also signed d-man Chris Martenent to a professional tryout agreement from Brampton.

Bourque, a former sixth round pick by St. Louis, is in his first professional season where he's tallied four assists in 12 games with Brampton.

Martenent, who himself was a fourth round selection by Dallas in 2015, has notched a goal and six points in 14 games with the Beast. He has three games of AHL experience coming in 2016-17 with the Texas Stars.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday they host Manitoba. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.