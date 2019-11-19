Bourque and Martenet Head to Belleville
November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled defenceman Trent Bourque from the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
The team has also signed d-man Chris Martenent to a professional tryout agreement from Brampton.
Bourque, a former sixth round pick by St. Louis, is in his first professional season where he's tallied four assists in 12 games with Brampton.
Martenent, who himself was a fourth round selection by Dallas in 2015, has notched a goal and six points in 14 games with the Beast. He has three games of AHL experience coming in 2016-17 with the Texas Stars.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday they host Manitoba. Tickets are available.
