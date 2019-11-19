Bibeau Returns to Eagles, McDonald Reassigned to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, while goalie Mason McDonald has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Bibeau has appeared in two contests with the Avalanche this season, posting a record of 1-0-0 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .881 save-percentage. It was Bibeau's second stint in the NHL, after going 1-1-0 with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound netminder has only started one contest this year with the Eagles after missing 14 games due to injury and NHL call-up.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.

