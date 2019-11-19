Purchase Big Buddies Tickets to Sponsor Kids to Attend Teddy Bear Toss

November 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner on Saturday, Nov. 30 and hundreds of underprivileged youth will get to attend through the generosity of the Big Buddies Program. Purchase tickets today and help sponsor non-profit youth organizations to attend the biggest night of the year. The various levels below include great rewards including signed hockey sticks, a team-issued jersey, videoboard recognition, and more.

Organizations receiving tickets include: Boys and Girls Club of Kern County, League of Dreams, Kern Bridges Youth Homes, Teen Challenge, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or an organization of your choosing

Our thanks to those who have already donated including: WA Thompson, Norman Wireline Services, Mariott Welding, Pros Well Services, Mark Gilmore, Kern Pools, Ferguson Enterprises, T&T Truck and Crane, Rain for Rent, Richard LaRue Memorial, and Advanced Distribution Co.

