Weekend Preview Features the Chicago Steel and the Dubuque Fighting Saints

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Games: Date Time Location

Chicago Steel at Des Moines Buccaneers 11/22 7:00 p.m. West Des Moines, IA

Des Moines at Dubuque Fighting Saints 11/23 7:05 p.m. Dubuque, IA

Results: Week of Nov. 11-17

Dubuque (7) at Des Moines (2) on Nov. 15

Des Moines (3) at Dubuque (4) OT) on Nov. 16

Des Moines Top Scorers

F - Ben Kevan 12 GP (6g,6a) 12 pts

D - Richard Baran 16 GP (1g,10a) 11 pts

F - Jack Kernan 16 GP (5g,5a) 10 pts

Des Moines Goaltenders

G - Max Weilandt 9 GP | 2-4-0 | 3.54 GAA | .859%

G -Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau 9 GP | 2-6-1 | 4.03 GAA | .855%

Bucs Team Notes:

Bucs Center Andrew Clarke scored twice on Saturday in Dubuque, tying him for second on the club with five goals.

Jack Kernan leads the team with 48 shots on goal, followed by Ben Kevan's 43.

Kevan leads the team with six goals and is second with four power-play points.

Defenseman Richard Baran is tied for sixth in the USHL for points (11) and third in assists (10) by a defenseman.

The Bucs are 2-5-1-0 in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup this season.

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Chicago

Overall Record 5-10-1-0 6-11-2-0

Home Record 2-8-0-0 3-5-1-0

Road Record 3-2-1-0 3-6-1-0

Goals For 43/2.69 (12) 52/2.74 (11)

Goals Against 64/4.00 (14) 85/4.47 (15)

PP% 17.6% (10) 13.6% (13)

PK% 70.8% (16) 72.1% (15)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines at Chicago 0-0-0-0 1-0-0-0

Chicago at Des Moines 0-1-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Des Moines (5) at Chicago (4) Oct. 20

Chicago Top Scorers

F - Aiden Dyer 19 GP (4g,8a) 12 pts

F - Ben Yurchuk 19 GP (1g,10a) 11 pts

F - Kolin Sisson 19 GP (7g,3a) 10 pts

Chicago Goaltenders

G - Jack Parsons 11 GP | 2-6-2 | 4.08 GAA | .899%

G - Louka Cloutier 10 GP | 4-5-0 | 4.54 GAA | .880%

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Dubuque

Overall Record 5-10-1-0 13-5-0-0

Home Record 2-8-0-0 6-4-0-0

Road Record 3-2-1-0 7-1-0-0

Goals For 43/2.69 (12) 66/3.67 (4)

Goals Against 64/4.00 (14) 47/2.61 (4)

PP% 17.6% (10) 18.2% (8)

PK% 70.8% (16) 84.2% (4)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs Dubuque 0-2-0-0 0-0-1-0

Dubuque vs Des Moines 1-0-0-0 2-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Dubuque (6) at Des Moines (0) on Oct. 19

Dubuque (7) at Des Moines (2) on Nov. 15

Des Moines (3) at Dubuque (4) OT) on Nov. 16

Dubuque Top Scorers -

F - Michael Barron 18 GP (8g,6a) 14 pts

F - Gavin Comforth 18 GP (7g,6a) 13 pts

F - Colin Frank 18 GP (3g,10a) 13 pts

Dubuque Goaltenders

G - Jan Spunar 10 GP | 7-3-0 | 2.31 GAA | .926%

G - Liam Beerman 6 GP | 5-1-0 | 2.91 GAA | .904%

Game Specials for November 22 at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex at 7:00 p.m.

Fareway Friday (bring your receipt for BOGO ticket).

Tickets at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827.

