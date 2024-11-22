Late Goal Snaps Stars' Winning Streak

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars' three-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night at Young Arena.

Reid Morich was able to keep his stick just beneath the cross bar to redirect a loose puck out of the air and into the net at the 15:41 mark of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Morich charged to the net along the goal line from the near corner and had his cross-crease pass attempt pop up in the air back to him for his seventh goal of the season and eventual game-winner.

Kaeden Hawkins put the Black Hawks up 1-0 at the 13:09 mark of the opening frame on a wrist shot in the slot from the edge of the left-wing circle but the Stars evened it up before the horn sounded on the first 20 minutes. Lefty Markonidis was denied in front of the cage but cleaned up his own rebound on the backhand. His fifth goal of the season came at the 16:01 mark of the first period.

The Stars had a pair of power plays in the second but could not cash in. Lincoln killed off a Waterloo power play that carried over from the first and killed off a high-sticking minor at the end of the second.

Teddy Mallgrave scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining to ice the Waterloo win.

The Stars wrap up the weekend road trip against the Black Hawks Saturday night at 6:05. Lincoln's next home game is Nov. 27 when it faces the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box the night before Thanksgiving. Purchase a Blackout Wednesday package to get four tickets and two drink vouchers for $75 plus tax.

