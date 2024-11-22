Saints Shoot Past Bucs 7-2

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (5-10-0-0, 10 pts) were defeated by the Dubuque Fighting Saints (12-5-0-0, 24 pts) 7-2 on Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Saints were powered by a four-goal second period and five different goal scorers. Dubuque center Lucas Van Vliet scored twice and added two assists in the victory. Saints goalie Jan Spunar (7-3-0) stopped 27 shots for the win. Bucs forward Ben Kevan scored twice in the defeat. Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt (3-4-0) suffered the loss with 20 saves. The Bucs head to Dubuque for a rematch at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Dubuque struck for the game's opening goal with center Lucas Van Vliet sneaking a shot past Des Moines goalie Max Weilland. Left wing Michael Barron and defenseman Ryan Kroll each picked up an assist on Van Vliet's sixth goal of the year. Des Moines outshot Dubuque 8-7 in the first period.

The Bucs connected for a goal merely 44 seconds into the second period. Forward Ben Kevan scooped up a loose puck in the Dubuque zone and snuck a shot past goalie Jan Spunar. Kevan's fifth goal of the year knotted the game at 1-1. The Saints used a power-play to push back in front at 3:00 of the second period. Defenseman Matthew Desiderio scored his fourth goal of the year from forwards Josh Guliani and Van Van Vliet, making the score 2-1 Saints. Dubuque tallied another goal 73-seconds later for the two-goal lead. Forward Michael Barron scored his seventh goal of the season from Van Vliet and defenseman Dryden Allen to make the score 3-1. The Saints made it 4-1 at 9:56 of the middle frame, Ritter Combs slipped a puck between the pads of Weilland for his second goal of the year. Guliani and Teddy Merrill each added an assist on the Dubuque goal. Peyton Blair helped set up the Bucs second goal of the night. Blair played the puck to the Saints net, where Kevan was waiting and snuck the puck into the net for his sixth goal of the year and a 4-2 score. The Saints added to their lead at 15:31 of the second frame, as Merrill scored his second of the season from Ritter Coombs and Guiliani.

Dubuque extended its lead to four goals at 1:30 of the final period. Van Vliet scored his second goal of the night for a 6-2 lead. Barron added his second goal of the night for a 7-2 Saints lead with 1:50 left in regulation.

