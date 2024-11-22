Bucs Slam Steel 6-3

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (6-10-1-0, 13 pts) defeated the Chicago Steel (6-12-2-0, 14 pts) 6-3 on Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Andrew Clarke, Ryan Seelinger and Jacob Jastrzebski each had a goal and an assist to lead the Des Moines to victory. Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Brittain Alstead and Peyton Blair also scored, as the Bucs moved to 3-8-0-0 at home this season. Center Jack Kernan had three assists to lead the club in points. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (3-6-1) made 19 saves for the home win. Steel goaltender Louka Cloutier (4-6-0) made 32 saves in defeat. The Bucs hit the road for six straight starting in Dubuque on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period, as forward Peyton Blair tallied his third goal of the year. Blair carried the puck into the Chicago zone on the left-wing side. He lifted a wrist shot from the faceoff circle that zipped over the shoulder of Louka Cloutier to make it 1-0 Des Moines. The Bucs capitalized on a power play later in the period to open a two-goal lead. Center Andrew Clarke jammed in a rebound at 16:01 of the opening period. His sixth goal of the year was set up by Jacob Jastrzebki and Jack Kernan, who each picked up an assist on the tally. Chicago's Henry Major scored his first goal of the season with 35 seconds left in the period, trimming the Bucs lead to 2-1 after one period of play.

The Steel evened the score 2-2 with a power play goal at 6:19 of the second period. Chicago's Kolin Sisson scored his eight goal of the season from Luke Goukler, sneaking the puck past Seguin-Lescarbeau. The Bucs regained the lead at 9:17 of the middle frame after Yaroslav Bryzgalov buried his fifth goal of the year off a pass to the crease. Reese Shaw had to lone assist on Bryzgalov's fifth goal of the campaign. The Steel tied the game 3-3 at 16:13 of the second period. Sisson scored off a one-timer from Goukler for his ninth goal of the year. The Bucs moved back in front 4-3 with 58 seconds remaining in the second period. Jacob Jastrzebski punched in a rebound for his fifth goal of the season. Forwards Ben Kevan and Andrew Clarke each had a hand in the go-ahead tally.

Just 1:00 into the third period, Bucs winger Ryan Seelinger lifted shot past Cloutier for his fifth goal of the year and a 5-3 Des Moines lead. Jack Kernan had the lone assist for the two-goal lead. Brittain Alstead picked up his second goal of the year at 11:25, pushing the Des Moines lead to 6-3. Kernan and Seelinger each had an assist in the goal.

