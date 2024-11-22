Gadzhiev Backstops Jacks to 8th Straight Win. Turn Herd with 3-2 (SO) Victory

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - The great month of November continued for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (12-3-2-1, 27 pts.) who picked up their 7th win of the month, and 8th straight with a shootout victory over the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede (10-5-0-2, 22 pts.). Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) powered the Jacks to the win with numerous breakaway saves including a 2-on-0 rush in overtime.

Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) opened the scoring for the Jacks on a high IQ play deep in the offensive zone. Pinned against the back wall of the Sioux Falls end Galanek found a way to get the puck to Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) on the near side of the zone. Lawrence curled around the top of the circle and fired a shot towards the back door where Galanek was stationed to redirect the puck to the back of the net 6:33 into the contest. For Galanek it stands as his 5th goal of the season and gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Sioux Falls responded early in the second period to tie the game 1-1 just 3:45 into it. Similar to Galanek's goal Javon Moore was pinned against the wall behind the Jacks goal. Instead of moving the puck to an open teammate Moore broke free of the Jacks coverage and slid the puck out to the top of the crease for Tai York who found a bit of space in front. York held the puck and out waited Gadzhiev before lifting it to the top of the net.

The third period featured a goal on both sides of the ice. The Herd struck first just :53 seconds into the period on another nice assist from Moore. This time he found a puck in the feet of a Lumberjacks player at the far side circle of the Muskegon zone. Moore sent the puck to the middle of the slot where it bounced off a couple of skates and landed on the stick of Reid Varkonyi. From the far side of the slot Varkonyi was able to push a shot past the nearside pad of Gadzhiev to give Sioux Falls their only lead of the game.

It was the Jacks that connected to help the Jacks tie the game with just 8:48 to go in regulation. Galanek chipped the puck to the nearside corner of the Sioux Falls zone and won a battle for possession in time for Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) to curl around the top of the far side circle and create separation from the weak side Sioux Falls defenseman. Galanek slid a pass to the middle of the ice for Christ who caught it on his forehand and moved to his backhand in one smooth motion before lifting the puck to the back of the net for his first career USHL goal.

The game remained tied through the end of regulation and a sudden death overtime period despite numerous grade A chances for the Stampede. In the third period Gadzhiev faced and stopped a trio of breakaways for the Herd before following up with a 2-on-0 save in overtime to force a shootout.

Gadzhiev made the first save allowing Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead in the shootout through the first round. A pair of saves from both goalies in the second round kept it a 1-0 lead, and Sioux Falls was able to score in the third to tie it up, but Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) ended the game with a goal to extend the Jacks win streak to 8 games.

Gadzhiev (7-2-1-0) didn't just make the quality saves, he made the majority of them too with 31 saves on 33 shots against through the 65 minutes of work. Ryan Manzella (4-1-0-1) earned the loss with 24 saves on 26 shots.

The teams close the weekend series tomorrow night at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Tickets and broadcast information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

